DeWOLFE, James Joseph Sr. Was born on December 20, 1936 in Worcester, MA, son of the late Joseph and Mary (Bennett) DeWolfe. He made friends easily and had a happy childhood in Waltham. Shortly after graduating from Waltham High School in 1955, he joined the United States Navy. He rose to the rank of Chief Petty Officer on the Cruiser USS Northampton. After leaving the Navy he worked at Polaroid Corporation as a Manager of Film Production until his retirement. Jim raised his family in Hudson and retired to Port Charlotte and later Rotonda West, FL before returning to MA in 2017.
James is survived by his wife Dorothy Conway DeWolfe, his first wife Mildred (Atkinson) DeWolfe, his children James DeWolfe, Jr. and wife Charlotte, Joseph DeWolfe and wife Lynn, John DeWolfe and fianc?e Marisa Joyner, Julie Pighetti and husband Michael, Jerry DeWolfe and fianc?e Peggy LeMay, his stepsons Donald Conway and wife Pam, Robert Conway and wife Christine, and his daughter-in-law Liz Conway. He was predeceased by his stepson Leonard Conway. He was blessed with 16 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. James was also the brother of Evelyn Harding and her late husband Bruce, Elizabeth Bruhmuller and her late husband Richard, and David DeWolfe and his late wife Christine. He is also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews.
Jim will always be remembered for his ready smile, love of family and willingness to help anyone in need. He will be greatly missed.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. The family has designated St. Jude's Hospital for memorial contributions. Arrangements are under the direction of the Consigli Ruggerio Funeral Home, 46 Water St., MILFORD, MA. Please visit us at
www.consigliruggeriofuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 28, 2020