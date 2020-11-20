1/
JAMES JOSEPH DION
DION, James Joseph Of Burlington, Nov. 19. Beloved husband of 64 years to Pauline (Sybertz). Loving father of James, Jr. & his fiancée Penny Sordello of Billerica, Theresa McCafferty & her husband Jeffrey Greene of Chester, NH, Steven & his wife Barbara of Billerica and David & his wife Kathi of Saugus. Proud grandfather of Rachel Sargent & her husband Robert, Brett McCafferty, Christopher Dion & his wife Gina, Derek, Taylor, Michele, Shawna, Joseph, Addison & Kenleigh Dion, Ryan Ecklof and the late Alyssa Dion. Great-grandfather of Olivia Dion. Brother of Laureen Mazzone & her husband Nicholas of Pinellas Park, FL and the late Harvey Dion. Father-in-law of Thomas McCafferty of Derry, NH. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours will be held at the Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (Exit 34 off Rt. 128/95 Woburn side) on Sunday, Nov. 22 from 3-6 p.m. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Monday, Nov. 23 at 11 a.m. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Malachy Church of St. Veronica Parish, 99 Bedford St., Burlington at noon. Burial to follow in Pine Haven Cemetery, Burlingotn. Memorials in Jim's name may be made to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 220 North Main St., Suite 104, Natick, MA 01760 www.cff.org For directions, obituary, online guestbook, memorial video and live stream of the Mass, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net & www.burlingtoncatholicma.org


Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
22
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home
NOV
23
Funeral
11:00 AM
Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home
NOV
23
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
St. Malachy Church of St. Veronica Parish
