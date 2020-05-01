|
|
FLEMING, James Joseph Of Dover, February 14, 1931 - April 28, 2020 James "Buddy" Fleming passed peacefully at his residence. He was the only son and 7th of 8 children born to James J. and Hannah Theresa (Brosnahan) Fleming. He was happily married for over 40 years to his wife, the late Charlotte (Vercoe) Fleming. He is survived by his sister, Eileen F. Gillis of Milton, MA, and Naples, FL. He was predeceased by his sisters Esther, Ethel, Miriam, Margaret, Ann and twin sister Jeanne. Buddy grew up in Dorchester and graduated from Boston College High School and Stonehill College. His remarkable work life included senior positions at Digital, IBM, Raytheon, Children's Hospital and Hebrew Rehabilitation Center in Boston. He and Charlotte lived most of their lives together in Needham and Dover and were active parishioners of St. Bartholomew's and Most Precious Blood Churches. In retirement, Buddy was active in preserving open space in Dover where he lived for 30 years and was involved in numerous philanthropic ventures. Buddy was an avid Boston sports fan. He and Charlotte rarely missed a Bruins game. Buddy is survived by 20 nieces and nephews, 40 great-nieces and nephews, and 15 great-great-nieces and nephews. He was active and present for all of his extended family's events and milestones, always with a joyful disposition, a funny story, and a warm smile. Due to Coronavirus restrictions, Burial will be private. A Memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date. Donations in his memory may be sent to the Needham Community Council Food Pantry, 570 Hillside Avenue, Needham Heights, MA 02494. To share a memory of Buddy, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com Eaton Funeral Home 781-444-0201
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020