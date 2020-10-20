GAFFNEY, James Joseph On Saturday, October 17th, 2020, James Joseph Gaffney, known by all as Joe, passed away quietly in his sleep at the age of 86 at his home in Dorchester. Joe was born in Glencar, County Leitrim, Ireland, on December 12th, 1933 to Bernard and Lena (Clancy) Gaffney. He immigrated to Dorchester in 1957, where he met and married the late Anna Theresa Kent of County Wexford, Ireland. They raised three sons, Joseph, Emmet and Bernard Gaffney, who gave Joe six wonderful grandchildren: William, Anastasia, Andrew, Stephen, Amelia and Sophia. After Anna was taken early by cancer, Joe was blessed to have the late Catherine Nee enter his life to be a loving and welcomed part of the family. Joe Gaffney was a man with solid character, with a solution to every problem and who never lost his Irishness. Despite living with Multiple Sclerosis, Joe lived a full and happy life. Every challenge was an opportunity to look on the blessings he was given, not the hardships he had to endure. Joe loved knowledge, and sharing it, and was a fixture in Boston's Irish community: he was the quick wit in the corner of every Irish social event, and he loved being surrounded by people, dance and Irish music. He was a proud member of Dublin's Pioneer Total Abstinence Association, and a devout Catholic. Joe's generosity, kind words and love for life will never be forgotten. Joe joins Anna and Catherine in heaven as well as his brothers, John, Bernard and Francis Gaffney. He leaves behind, to honor his memory, his children and grandchildren, his sisters Roseleen Wier, Kathleen Fahey and Rita DuFour, and his brothers Hughie, Desmond and Leo Gaffney, as well as many nieces and nephews. Joe loved you all, and in these difficult times he would have been upset if anyone ever got ill, even for a good party. Relatives and friends are invited, as they feel comfortable, to outdoor Committal Services at Cedar Grove Cemetery for prayers at 12 noon, Friday, October 23rd. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested in his name for the Multiple Sclerosis Society or the Leitrim Society. For guestbook, www.gormleyfuneral.com
