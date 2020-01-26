|
GALEOTA, James Joseph Age 79, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020, surrounded by his beloved wife and family at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene, NH after a courageous battle with heart disease. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 am on Saturday, Feb 1, 2020 at St. Peter's Roman Catholic Church, 38 Church St., North Walpole, NH. For full obituary, please visit www.davismemorialchapel.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 27, 2020