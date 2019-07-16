Boston Globe Obituaries
JAMES JOSEPH SOLARI

SOLARI, James Joseph A retired Boston Police Detective, of Scituate and Jupiter, FL, passed away on July 12, 2019 at the age of 84. Beloved son of the late James and Margaret (O'Connor) Solari. Loving husband of Elizabeth L. (DiAnni) Solari. Devoted father of Judy Solari, her husband John Fallon, Mary Beth Monsini, her husband Raymond, Stephen Solari, his wife Karen, John Solari, his companion Janice Cipriano, Michael Solari, his wife Maureen and Margaret McCarthy, her husband Glen. Cherished grandfather to James, Rachel, Maxwell, Robert, Chelsea, Andrea, Natalie, Nicole, Jillian and Stephen.

James was a retired Boston Police Detective for 33 years. He was a proud Army Veteran of the Korean War.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 10 am from Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home, 382 First Parish Road, SCITUATE. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to or to the Parkinson's Foundation.

Published in The Boston Globe on July 17, 2019
