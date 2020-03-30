Boston Globe Obituaries
POWER, James K. On Sunday, March 29, 2020, of Arlington, loving husband and best friend of Maura (McKenna) Power of Somerville and devoted father of Michaela, Brenna, and Shawn Power of Arlington, passed away at age 68 after a battle with Alzheimer's disease and complications from COVID-19. Jim was a graduate of Arlington High School and UMass Amherst. He was an avid golfer and loved to garden, cook, read, and watch his children participate in various sports. Jim was the definition of a family man and will be dearly missed by the many friends and family who loved him. Jim was preceded in death by his father, Lehan R. Power and his mother Gertrude (Hynes) Power of Arlington, as well as his brothers Lehan, Jr. of Brewster, Brian of Reading, Edward of Reading and Kevin of Byfield. He is survived by his wife, children, brother John of California and his wife Judy, many loving in-laws, and beloved nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. At this time, services will be postponed to a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Jim's memory to the . We would like to express sincere appreciation to all of Jim's supporters and caregivers during his long illness. Arrangements in care of Keefe Funeral Home, ARLINGTON, MA.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 31, 2020
