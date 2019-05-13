|
|
SEIBEL, James K. Of Brookline, May 9, 2019, age 88. Beloved husband of the late Mary. Loving father of five children and thirteen grandchildren. Proudly served for his country during the Korean War. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Name Church, 1689 Centre St., West Roxbury, MA, May 17 at 10:00 AM. Friends and relatives are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim's memory may be made to the or the . Online guestbook at pemurrayfuneral.com P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617-325-2000
Published in The Boston Globe on May 14, 2019