Faggas Funeral Home
551 Mt. Auburn St
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 923-0416
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Faggas Funeral Home
551 Mt. Auburn St
Watertown, MA 02472
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:30 AM
St. Athanasius the Great Greek Orthodox Church
4 Appleton St.
Arlington, MA
JAMES KARATHEODORE


1941 - 2020
JAMES KARATHEODORE Obituary
KARATHEODORE, James Of Reading, passed away on January 13, 2020. Born in Arlington, Massachusetts on July 21, 1941. Beloved husband of Constance (Chagaris) Karatheodore. Loving father of John Karatheodore & his wife Ashley, Stacia Karatheodore and Marie Geannaris. Cherished grandfather of Jordan Geannaris, George Geannaris and Jaxon James Karatheodore. Funeral Services on Saturday, January 18th at 11:30 am in the St. Athanasius the Great Greek Orthodox Church, 4 Appleton St., Arlington, MA. Visitation on Friday, January 17th from 5-8 pm in the Aram Bedrosian Funeral Home, 558 Mt. Auburn St., WATERTOWN, MA. Burial in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Arlington, MA. Donations in his memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation, 322 Eighth Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001. For online guestbook, please visit www.faggas.com
Published in The Boston Globe from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
