MURRAY, James Karl Died February 8, 2020 at the age of 80. Born in Norwood, MA on February 19, 1939 to the late George and Helmi Murray. A lifelong resident of Norfolk, MA. Survived by his best friend and loving wife of 60 years, Judy (Arnold). Proud father of 5 children: James A. (Sharon) of Wellesley, Jonathan M. (Lorraine) of Plainville, Jeffrey K. (Kelly) from Johnstown, CO, and Jay (Jenny) from Norfolk. Now reunited in heaven with son Joel S. (Lisa, Mansfield, MA). Devoted brother of George P. Murray (Barbara), Joseph L. Murray (Joyce) and the late Elizabeth A. Glynn (John). Brother-in-law to the late Clifford "Skip" Arnold. A loving grandfather of 13: Jennifer, Katie, Brett, Jonny, Michael, Courtney, Matt, Sarah, Brigid, Micaela, Stephen, Terry and Clare. Survived by many nieces and nephews, as well as treasured friends, many of whose friendships spanned his lifetime. Jim graduated from Walpole High School in 1956, a proud member of the 1956 Bay State League championship hockey team. Jim joined the Navy immediately after high school, working on air ships in Lakehurst, NJ. "Work hard/play hard" was Jim's mantra, he was a plumber by trade and became a highly respected employee for EM Duggan since 1964, eventually becoming executive vice president. Jim spent his entire 46 year career there, he was known industry wide for his amazing freehand of mechanical systems and his very early implementation of prefabrication. Jim was a true gentleman who enjoyed spending time with his family and especially his wife Judy, at times enjoying both lunch and dinner at the Horse-n-Carriage (on the same day). Jim had a passion for the outdoors, he organized canoe trips along the Allagash River, sailing trips to Nantucket, hiking trips up Mt. Washington and ski trips all over New England. Jim also enjoyed fly-fishing and was a proud member of The Norfolk Trout Club for 19 years. Jim was a great listener, who was always willing to help out whenever possible, he was a kind man to all that knew him and possessed a strong faith. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Visiting Hours, 3-7 p.m., on Thursday, February 13th, at RJ Ross Funeral Home, 135 South Street in WRENTHAM, MA, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Jude's Catholic Church, 86 Main Street, Norfolk, on Friday at 10 a.m. Burial in Norfolk Cemetery. For online guestbook, please visit www.rjrossfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 12, 2020