KELLY, James "Jim" Age 88, originally of Watertown and Lexington, passed peacefully on June 8, 2020 at the Plymouth, MA Rehabilitation and Health Care Center. His family wishes to thank the team there for their kindness and care. Jim was preceded in death by more than three decades by his beloved wife Priscilla. Jim was the son of the late Michael and Katherine (Cannon) Kelly who immigrated from Ireland in the early 20th century. He was the younger brother of the late Joseph Kelly, Francis Kelly, and Vincent Kelly all of Watertown. Jim and Priscilla's enduring legacy is in their sons and grandchildren, who go forth to share their talents and do good in the world. His three sons are James and his wife Debbie of Walpole, Michael of Plymouth, and Steven and his wife Renee of Pembroke. He is also survived by his devoted younger brother Richard "Riche" Kelly (and his wife Mary) of Watertown and currently of Needham and many nieces and nephews. Jim is also survived by his beautiful and talented grandchildren Katharyn Priscilla and Sarah Anne of Walpole and Marita, Kayleen, Darren, and Kevin of Pembroke. His family will hold on to the good memories, the vision of him in his pickup truck with his dog, his bright blue eyes, and his Kelly laugh. Jim Kelly was a lifelong lover of dogs, especially German Shepherds, and so anyone inclined to make a donation in Jim's memory to assist 'man's best friend' kindly consider MSPCA-Angell of Boston at mspca.org Burial private.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 14, 2020