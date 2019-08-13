Boston Globe Obituaries
More Obituaries for JAMES BLEVINS
JAMES L. BLEVINS

JAMES L. BLEVINS Obituary
BLEVINS, James L. Of Burlington and Arlington, Aug. 12. Beloved husband of Alice (Fronckus). Loving father of Richard of Longs, SC, Andrea Quill & her husband Ray of Pepperell, Steven of Londonderry, NH and Laura Custance & her husband Joel of Burlington. Proud grandfather of Raymond, Erin & Matthew Quill, Steven, Jr. & Kerstin Blevins and Connor & Ryan Custance. Great-grandfather of Raymond, Kaleb, Landen, Ava & Mia. Brother of the late Charlotte Sansing & Gertrude Brown. Brother-in-law of Helen Mandile of Waltham and Veronica Taylor of Milton. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (Exit 34 off Rt. 128/95 Woburn side), on Thursday, Aug. 15 from 4-8 p.m. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Friday, Aug. 16 at 8:45 a.m. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Eulalia Church, 50 Rindge St., Winchester at 10 a.m. Burial will be private. For directions, obituary & online guestbook see sullivanfuneralhome.net & www.sainteulalia.org
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 14, 2019
