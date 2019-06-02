DIEGNAN, James L. It is with great sadness the family of James Luke Diegnan of Clinton announce his passing at the age of 83. A longtime Concord resident, he was the devoted husband of Mary Roberta (Scott) Diegnan for 60 years. Jim was born in Philadelphia on August 30, 1935 to the late Luke and Rose (Kilbride) Diegnan. Jim was a graduate of Villanova University's School of Engineering. A proud Wildcat, he was excited to see several of his children and grandchildren follow him to Villanova. He spent the majority of his career leading international sales teams at Bellofram and BASF before opening his own executive recruiting firm, Diegnan Associates, in Concord. Always ready with a smile, Jim loved to entertain at his home. Beyond traveling around the world with Roberta, Jim's first and greatest love was spending time with his family. One of his favorite memories was taking his family on a trip around Ireland in 1998 to renew his vows with Roberta and to celebrate their 40th anniversary. Jim was the proud father of Roberta and her late husband Jim Mauser, Colleen and Darrell Oresky, Marianne and Bob Hoover, Rosemarie, Patricia and Patrick Kinnucane, James and Shama, and Michael and Cassandra. He was a loving grandfather of 19 and one great-grandson. He is survived by his sister, Marie Diegnan Donovan, and predeceased by his brother, Francis; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. Visiting Hours in the Dee Funeral Home, 27 Bedford Street, CONCORD CENTER, on Friday, June 14 from 4-7 pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, June 15, at 9:30 am in Holy Family Parish, Monument Square, Concord Center. Private burial at St. Bernard's Cemetery, Concord. Contributions in Jim's memory may be made to , www.stjude.org/give For his full obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868 Published in The Boston Globe on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary