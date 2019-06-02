Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service
27-33 Bedford Street
Concord, MA 01742
978-369-2030
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES DIEGNAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES L. DIEGNAN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JAMES L. DIEGNAN Obituary
DIEGNAN, James L. It is with great sadness the family of James Luke Diegnan of Clinton announce his passing at the age of 83. A longtime Concord resident, he was the devoted husband of Mary Roberta (Scott) Diegnan for 60 years. Jim was born in Philadelphia on August 30, 1935 to the late Luke and Rose (Kilbride) Diegnan. Jim was a graduate of Villanova University's School of Engineering. A proud Wildcat, he was excited to see several of his children and grandchildren follow him to Villanova. He spent the majority of his career leading international sales teams at Bellofram and BASF before opening his own executive recruiting firm, Diegnan Associates, in Concord. Always ready with a smile, Jim loved to entertain at his home. Beyond traveling around the world with Roberta, Jim's first and greatest love was spending time with his family. One of his favorite memories was taking his family on a trip around Ireland in 1998 to renew his vows with Roberta and to celebrate their 40th anniversary. Jim was the proud father of Roberta and her late husband Jim Mauser, Colleen and Darrell Oresky, Marianne and Bob Hoover, Rosemarie, Patricia and Patrick Kinnucane, James and Shama, and Michael and Cassandra. He was a loving grandfather of 19 and one great-grandson. He is survived by his sister, Marie Diegnan Donovan, and predeceased by his brother, Francis; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. Visiting Hours in the Dee Funeral Home, 27 Bedford Street, CONCORD CENTER, on Friday, June 14 from 4-7 pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, June 15, at 9:30 am in Holy Family Parish, Monument Square, Concord Center. Private burial at St. Bernard's Cemetery, Concord. Contributions in Jim's memory may be made to , www.stjude.org/give For his full obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868
Published in The Boston Globe on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Download Now