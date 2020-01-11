Boston Globe Obituaries
|
DUNNE, James L. Of Needham, January 10, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Betty (Stanwood) and Enea (Pignatelli) Dunne. He is survived by his son James L. Dunne, Jr. of W. Barnstable, his grandsons and their families, Michael and his wife Susan and their children Scott, Mikaela, Nicholas and Garrett, and Robert and his wife Rochelle and their children Alyssa and Maia. Stepfather of Sandra Tholl and Nancy Nardella and stepgrandfather of Christy, Jackie and Jill. Brother of the late Mary Gagnon. A Memorial Service will be held in the Eaton Funeral Home, 1351 Highland Ave., NEEDHAM on Thursday, January 16th at 11am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Interment with military honors will take place at MA National Cemetery in Bourne on Friday at 11:15am. In lieu of flowers, a donation to The , 4899 Belfort Rd., Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256 or to a veteran's organization in his memory would be appreciated. To share a memory of Jim, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com Eaton Funeral Home 781-444-0201
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 12, 2020
