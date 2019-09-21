|
McKAIN, James L. Age 92, formerly of Kansas and Nebraska, passed away peacefully on September 18, 2019. He was the husband of the late Eva (Hysell) McKain.
James served his country honorably in the US Navy during World War II, and was a graduate of the University of Nebraska, earning his degree in Electrical Engineering, and later earning his MBA at Suffolk University. He worked for Sylvania in Emporium, PA and the Bendix Co. in Baltimore, MD. Most notably, James took pride in his career of 20 years with Raytheon, progressing in roles through management until his retirement. He was an enthusiastic bowler and golfer and was a member of the Segregansett County Club for many years. James was also an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed many years of hunting and fishing. He was proud to have traveled all 50 states in the US and also traveled the world during the war. James was a kind and gentle man, who led a full life and cherished each moment he spent with his family.
He is survived by his children, James A. McKain and his wife Lucille of Pepperell, MA and Mary Hoxie and her husband Raymond of Berkley; sisters-in-law, Faye Young and Jeannine McKain; nine grandchildren, James J. (Valerie) McKain, Jamie Hoxie (Kip Labelle), Nancy McKain, Lisa Hoxie (Kieran O'Neill), Katie McKain (Nathan Guerttman), Abby (Ryan) Mosher, Jennie (Seth) Stewart, Emelie McKain (Frazier Angell), Joseph McKain (Brendan Lyons); nine great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
He was the brother of the late Gerald McKain and Joanne Zimmerman and most recently the loving companion of the late Virginia Koch.
Private arrangements have been entrusted to the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, TAUNTON, MA.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Children's Hospital Boston, 300 Longwood Ave., Boston, MA 02115.
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 22, 2019