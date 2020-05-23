|
NEWKIRK, James L. Age 75, of Lincoln, formerly of Concord, May 17, 2020. Predeceased by Barbara A. (Schuler) Newkirk, who died in 2014, to whom he was a devoted husband for 45 years. James is survived by his son, Brian Newkirk and his wife Alissa of Arlington, their children Oliver and Theodore, his daughter, Katie Newkirk and her husband Tejas of Connecticut and their daughter Selene, his brother Thomas of Maryland, and sister Joyce of California, and his significant other Cathy Rowan of Sudbury. Due to current restrictions caused by COVID-19, a Memorial Service for family and friends to gather (physically or virtually) and remember and celebrate his life will be planned and announced at a later date. The family asks you to please share a remembrance, photo, video message, or condolence in his online guestbook at www.DeeFuneralHome.com Family members will gather for a private Burial Service at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery in Concord. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, www.parkinson.org Full obituary available on Dee website. Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868
Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2020