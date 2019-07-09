Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Duckett Funeral Home of J. S. Waterman
656 Boston Post Road
Sudbury, MA 01776
(978) 443-5777
JAMES L. THELEN

THELEN, James L. Age 71, a longtime resident of Sudbury, passed away July 6, 2019. Beloved husband of Dorothy "Dottie" Thelen of Hudson. Loving father of Stephanie (Scott) Clark of Hopkinton and Ashley (Bill) Maddock of Southborough. Proud grandfather of Liam Maddock and Aaron and Colin Clark. Cherished brother of Susan Harding of Moultonborough, NH and Judith (Robert) Dingman of Laconia, NH. Adored uncle and cousin of many. Visitation Friday, July 12 from 4-8 PM at the Duckett-J.S. Waterman & Sons Home of Memorial Tribute, 656 Boston Post Road/Route 20, SUDBURY. Funeral Service Saturday, July 13 at 10:00 AM at the funeral home. For online guest book and memorial donation information, please visit

www.Duckett-Waterman.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 10, 2019
