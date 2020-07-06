|
|
LARKIN, James "Lucky" Former Suffolk County Prosecutor Passes Away James "Lucky" Joseph Michael Larkin, age 81, of Venice, FL, went home to his Heavenly Father on June 29, 2020, after a brief illness. He was born to James and Nora(McLaughlin) Larkin on November 19, 1938 in South Boston, MA. James was preceded in death by his wife, Joan Larkin, who he loved very much. He was brother of Dennis Larkin of Clermont, FL, as well as John Larkin and his wife, Trang Nguyen, of Venice, FL. He was a loving father to Jill Marie Hunter of Bradenton, FL, James Larkin and his wife, Marcia, of North Lawrence, NY. He was also a caring stepfather to Paul Costello of Plymouth. James was a proud grandfather of Jason Hunter of Nashua, NH, Michael Hunter of Billerica, Stephen Hunter of Tewksbury, Stephanie Rose Hunter of Lowell and Ida Mai Larkin of North Lawrence, NY. He was also a great-grandfather to Landon Hunter of Billerica. James also leaves behind many friends from Florida and Massachusetts who will miss him dearly. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Boston Police Foundation and/or Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Venice FL. Services will be private with a celebration of life held at a later date and time.
View the online memorial for James "Lucky" LARKIN
Published in The Boston Globe on July 7, 2020