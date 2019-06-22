Boston Globe Obituaries
MAJOR JAMES LEO KILLORAN


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
MAJOR JAMES LEO KILLORAN Obituary
KILLORAN, Major James Leo M.S.P. York Beach, Maine, 91, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Sentry Hill, York Harbor, Maine. He was born Sept. 13, 1927 in Cambridge, MA and raised in Maynard, MA.

James was the son of the late Mary F. (Maloney) Killoran Lawton and Augustus Killoran. He was predeceased by two stepbrothers Edward and David Lawton and stepfather Edward Lawton. He graduated from Maynard High School in 1945. He later married his high school sweetheart Barbara Marchant. Barbara died in 2014 after some 64 years of marriage. James was predeceased by his son David James Killoran in 2010. David is survived by his wife Margie Brenn LeSage of York, Maine.

James is also survived by a daughter Deborah A. (Killoran) Sheridan and her husband Thomas of York, ME formerly of Maynard, MA; 2 granddaughters, Mia (Sheridan) Hayes and her husband Jonathan and their sons Drew, Jack and Carter of Sudbury, MA and Brooke Sheridan and her husband Douglas Thivierge and their sons Alexander and Kristopher of Newburyport, MA.

James served in the U.S. Navy and became a State Trooper for the Mass State Police in 1950. He rose through the ranks becoming a Major before his retirement in 1977. During his tenure, James earned a degree in criminology from Northeastern University. Following his retirement he and Barbara spent their time between Clearwater, FL and York Beach, ME.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

In expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to York Hospital "Friendraising" 15 Hospital Dr., York, Maine 03909. Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, YORK, Maine. Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 23, 2019
