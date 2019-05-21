WILKINS, James Linwood Of Arlington, MA, age 86, passed away on March 6, 2019, after a brief illness. Jim was born to Roscoe F. and Edna I. (Bemis) Wilkins on June 29, 1932. A graduate of Stoneham High School in 1951, Jim served in the U.S. Navy and went on to work in the Missile Systems Division at Raytheon until his retirement in 1994. Jim was predeceased by his beloved wife, Nancy A. (Beagen) Wilkins. He is survived by his brother, George R. Wilkins of Sebring, FL, and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Jim will be remembered for his piety, humor, kindness, and generosity. A brief Interment Ceremony will be held at 1PM on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, 70 Medford St., in Arlington. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, please send a remembrance in Jim's name to the . Published in The Boston Globe from May 24 to May 25, 2019