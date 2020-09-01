BRODERICK, Rev. James M. Age 94, died Monday, Aug. 31, at Regina Cleri Residence, Boston. A proud Army Veteran, he served in the Army Air Corps during World War II attaining the rank of T. Sgt. where he earned a World War II Victory Medal, Air Medal, American Theater Ribbon, and EAME Theater Ribbon with 2 Bronze Stars. Upon being honorably discharged, Fr. Broderick attended Northwestern University and became an investment banker for Old Colony Trust. At the age of 29 he converted to Catholicism, entered the seminary in 1954, and was ordained a priest in 1960. His first assignment was at Our Lady of Presentation, Brighton. From 1961 until 1968 he served at the Society of St. James The Apostle, Peru, Latin America, from 1968 until 1974 at Our Lady of Grace, Chelsea, prior to becoming Pastor at St. George Church, Haverhill until 1998. After semi-retiring, Fr. Broderick joined Sacred Hearts Parish Bradford, and more recently, Immaculate Conception Church in Newburyport. He is survived by his cousin Ann (McNair) Urbanski and her two daughters Sheri and Kelly, all of Berwick, Maine. Fr. Broderick will lie in state on Friday, Sept. 4th from 3-7 PM in Immaculate Conception Church, 42 Green St., Newburyport. His Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Sept. 5th at 11:00 AM in Immaculate Conception Church. Face coverings and social distancing will be required. Interment will be private in St. Mary's Cemetery, Newburyport. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Immaculate Conception Church, 42 Green St., Newburyport, MA 01950, or St. Vincent de Paul Society, 42 Green St., Newburyport, MA 01950. To share a memory or for more information, please visit www.farmerfuneralhomes.com
