Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church
880 Trapelo Road
Waltham, MA
View Map
JAMES M. CASELLA Obituary
CASELLA, James M. Of Waltham. August 6, 2020. Loving husband of Santa (Ingegneri) Casella. Devoted father to James, Christopher, Brian and Kenneth Casella and amazing Papa to 7 grandchildren. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, August 14th in Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 880 Trapelo Road, Waltham at 11 a.m. There are no Calling Hours and Burial is private. Complete obituary and guest register available at www.joycefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 11, 2020
