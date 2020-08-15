|
CITRONE, James M. Of Dorchester, formerly of Hyde Park, passed away unexpectedly at home on Saturday July 11th, 2020, at the age of 61.
Jimmy was a graduate of Hyde Park High School - Class of 1977. For many years, Jimmy worked as a Precision Machinist until his passion for cooking led him to work as a cook at Legal Test Kitchen. He was an avid Bruins fan and loved playing hockey and fishing.
Those who knew Jimmy will miss his entertaining personality, his flair for making them laugh, and how he liked to help those less fortunate than himself.
Jimmy is survived by his beloved mother Mary C. (Sisti) Citrone of Norwood and the late Frank Citrone of Hyde Park; his devoted & loving siblings Angela Rutzick and her husband Philip of Hyannis; Frank Citrone, Jr. and his wife Carol of Westwood; and his cherished nieces, nephews, great-nieces & great-nephews.
Out of genuine concern for those we love and care deeply about during this difficult time throughout the world and in our community, the family Celebrated Jimmy's Life and remembered the love he shared with those he touched at a private Graveside Funeral at Knollwood Memorial Park in Canton on July 23.
In lieu of flowers, those who choose to give a gift to remember Jimmy may make a contribution in his name to the (kidney.org), 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016 Pushard Family Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 16, 2020