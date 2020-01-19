Home

COLLITON, James M. Of South Yarmouth, formerly of Bedford, died peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Jan. 17, 2020. Beloved husband of Ellen (Joyce), with whom he shared 57 years of marriage. Visiting Hours are Tuesday, Jan. 21, from 5:00 to 8:00pm, at Morris, O'Connor & Blute, in SOUTH YARMOUTH. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, Jan. 22, at 11am, at St. Pius X, 5 St. Barbara St., South Yarmouth. For more information, go to www.morrisoconnorblute.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 20, 2020
