CURRAN, James M. Of Arlington, passed away on September 24th. Beloved husband of the late Marion (Gaffney) Curran. Loving father of Cheryl Powell of Weymouth, APD Captain James and his wife Debra of Woburn, Joseph and his wife Jane of Arlington, Michael and his wife Cynthia of Arlington and Robert and his late wife Catherine of Manchester, NH. Also survived by his 21 loving grandchildren, 8 adoring great-grandchildren and his devoted and loving longtime girlfriend Marie Pereira of Peabody. Predeceased by his siblings Martin Curran, Mary Curran, Anne Chambers, Catherine Fahey and Joseph Curran. Son of the late Joseph and Mary (Lydon) Curran. Lifetime member of Arlington Lodge of Elks BPOE and International Laborer's Union #223 and retired Industrial Safety Inspector for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Thank you to the wonderful staff at Park Avenue Health Center and CareGroup Parmenter Home Care and Hospice for the excellent care and compassion they provided. Funeral from the DeVito Funeral Home, 1145 Mass. Ave., ARLINGTON on Monday at 9 am with a Funeral Mass to be held at 10 am in St. Agnes Church. Burial to follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to visit in the Funeral Home on Sunday from 3-7 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested in memory of James to Arlington Boys and Girls Club, 60 Pond Lane, Arlington, MA 02474. Visit devitofuneralhome.com to view an online guestbook.
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 27, 2019