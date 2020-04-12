|
FLAHERTY, James M. Of Milton, passed away April 11th. Beloved husband for 58 years of Margaret A. (Kelly). Father of Mary Mahoney and her husband William of Needham, James M. Flaherty, Jr. and his wife Mary of Milton, Michael Flaherty and his wife Deborah of CA, Patrick Flaherty of Milton, and John Flaherty of Quincy. Devoted papa of Margaret, Kathleen, and William Mahoney, Jr., all of Needham, James M., III, Andrew, Daniel, and Owen Flaherty, all of Milton, Michael, Jr. and Grace Flaherty of CA. Beloved son of the late Joseph G. and Rosanna (Ryan) Flaherty. Brother of the late Roseanne Hart and Joseph E. Flaherty. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Veteran United States Army. Due to the current Covid-19 Health Department Directives, Services will be private and a Memorial Service to Celebrate his Life will be held at a later date. For complete obituary and guestbook, see www.alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home (617) 696-4200
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 13, 2020