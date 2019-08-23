|
GEARY, Judge James M. Jr. The Honorable James M. Geary, Jr., age 83, a retired Middlesex and Essex County District Court Judge, formerly of Lowell and Chelmsford, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 21, at his home in Matunuck, Rhode Island with his loving family by his side. He was appointed as a District Court Judge for Middlesex and Essex Counties on April 11, 1995 at the Ayer District Court. He retired in 2006 after a highly distinguished career on the Bench. Following his retirement, he lived in Matunuck with his beloved wife of 54 years, Marie Robinson Geary. Judge Geary graduated from Lowell High School in 1953, proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy, graduated from Providence College in 1961 and Boston University Law School in 1964. Judge Geary's career began in 1964 as an FBI Special Agent in the Atlanta and New York City offices, then came home and opened a Private Practice in Chelmsford. In addition to his wife Marie, Judge Geary is survived by his four beloved children: Gretchen Geary Suarez and her husband Miguel Suarez of Dorchester, MA, Rachel M. Geary and her husband Lee Feekins of Kyiv, Ukraine, Kathleen M. Geary and her partner David Lockesmith of Petersham, MA, and James M. Geary, III and his wife Christine Reilly of Matunuck, RI; 3 grandchildren; his sister-in-law Margaret Gray Geary of Chelmsford, as well as many loving extended family members. Friends may call at the O'Donnell Funeral Home, 276 Pawtucket St. in LOWELL, from 3 to 7 P.M. Monday. His Funeral will take place Tuesday morning at 11 o'clock at St. Patrick Church in Lowell followed by his burial in St. Patrick Cemetery in Lowell. E-condolences/directions at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com Those wishing, may make contributions in his memory to Habitat for Humanity: habitat.org or Habitat for Humanity International, 322 West Lamar Street, Americus, GA 31709-3543. Arrangements by O'Donnell Funeral Home - Lowell (978) -458-8768.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 25, 2019