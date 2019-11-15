|
GRADY, James M. Sr. Suddenly in NH, November 12, 2019, age 65. Loving father of James M. Grady, Jr. Loving brother of Patricia "Renee" (Berg) MacHenry of Boonville, AR, Gregory Grady of Hampton, NH, Darlene (Grady) Duggan of Essex, Mark Grady of Saugus, Darryl Grady & his wife Mary of Londonderry, NH and the late Kalmer Berg. Also survived by many extended family members, coworkers and friends. Visitation will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE, on Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 4:00-8:00PM. A Funeral Service will be held at Gately Funeral Home on Friday morning at 10:00AM. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Susan G. Komen for the Cure, 5005 LBJ Freeway, Suite 526, Dallas, TX 75244 or @ ww5.komen.org For obituary, directions, or to send a message of condolence, please visit www.gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home
