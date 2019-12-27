Boston Globe Obituaries
JAMES M. KELLY

KELLY, James M. Of Newton, December 20, 2019. Beloved husband of Kathryn (Kehoe) Kelly. Brother of the late John, Michael, Barney, and Paul Kelly. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Visiting in the Sacred Heart Church, 1321 Centre St., Newton on Tuesday, December 31st from 9:30-10:30am. Followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment Private. Longtime employee of Veterans Taxi Service. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara Brighton 617 782 1000
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 29, 2019
