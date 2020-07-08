|
|
MARQUARDO, James M. Of Medford, July 5th, after a lengthy illness. Beloved son of John and Jane (Sibert) Marquardo of Medford. James loved playing the drums and studied at the Berklee College of Music. He had many friends; if you met James you liked him. He was the dear brother of Catherine and her late husband Peter Carapellucci of Lynnfield, the late John Marquardo, Jr. and his surviving wife Denise of Woburn, and the late Vincent Marquardo. James was the loving uncle of Jeanette Carapellucci, Karen Marquardo, the late Peter Carapellucci, and the late Vincent Marquardo. He is survived by his great-nephew Anthony DiDonato and many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. Visiting Hours with social distancing protocols will be held on Monday, July 13th, from 11-1 PM, at the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, followed by interment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Medford - Woburn - Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on July 10, 2020