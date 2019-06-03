Boston Globe Obituaries
McGOURTY, James M. A longtime Needham resident, formerly of Newton, Mashpee, & Melrose, June 2. Husband of the late Carol Ann (Paulini) McGourty. Father of Michael J. McGourty and wife Abbie of Wakefield, and Megan L. Charrier & husband Craig of Quincy. Brother of Walter McGourty & wife Vanna of Mansfield and the late Francis McGourty. Grandfather of Jackson, Quinn, Daisy, Juliet, and Delaney. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield, on Wednesday, at 11:30am. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held prior to the Mass at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD, from 9-11am. Interment, Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. For obit/guestbook: www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 4, 2019
