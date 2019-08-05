Boston Globe Obituaries
JAMES M. MCNIFF Sr.

JAMES M. MCNIFF Sr. Obituary
McNIFF, James M. Sr. Age 78 of Bourne, MA, passed away on August 3rd, 2019, after a long period of declining health.

James, endearingly known as Jim, was the beloved husband of Gail (Temple) McNiff for 51 years. Born in Brooklyn, NY and raised in South Boston, MA he eventually moved to and settled with his family in Bourne, MA in 1987.

James was born to the late Thomas P. and Helen (Doyle) McNiff on September 2, 1940.

In addition to his wife, Jim is survived by his loving children, Kelly McNiff of Bourne, Amy Richards and her husband Benjamin of San Diego, CA and James M. McNiff Jr. of Marshfield.

Jim, endearingly known as Papa to his granddaughters, cherished his time with them. Caelan McNiff, Madison Richards and Abbey Richards are blessed to have had him in their life.

Jim is also survived by his loving brother Joseph McNiff and his wife Janice of Weymouth, MA and his loving sister-in-law Joan and her husband Paul Shaw of Arlington, MA. In addition, he was blessed to have many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers Thomas J. McNiff and John Patrick McNiff.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at St. Margaret's Church, 141 Main Street, Buzzards Bay, MA. Visitation Wednesday, August 7, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Nickerson-Bourne Funeral Home, 40 MacArthur Blvd., BOURNE, MA 02532. Please visit nickersonbournefuneralhome for full obituary and online guest book.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 6, 2019
