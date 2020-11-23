O'HARE, James M. Age 79, of Newtonville, MA, passed away on November 20th, 6 years after receiving the gift of a lung transplant. Jim was born in Lowell, MA to Thomas and Anna (Bradley) O'Hare. After graduating from Lowell High in 1959, he went on to study at the University of Massachusetts Amherst and graduated in 1963. After graduation, he worked briefly in Connecticut before starting his career in real estate in Boston. He began his work in residential real estate and sales before transitioning to residential development. Before retiring he led a number of Boston area commercial real estate projects at Vazza Associates. Jim met his wife Claudia when he rented her first apartment to her. They started their life together in Boston and lived in Hingham before settling in Duxbury to raise their family. Together, they enjoyed travel, spending time with their families, and relaxing at their summer home on Martha's Vineyard. Jim was also an enthusiastic fan of music. He particularly enjoyed live music events featuring Blues, Rock and Soul music. After Claudia passed away, Jim met Anne Serafin—his next life partner and embraced her extended family. They enjoyed many wonderful years together pursuing their shared interests in literature and travel and ushering frequently for plays at local theaters. Jim is predeceased by his parents (Tom and Anna), his wife (Claudia), and his sister (Dawn). He is survived by: his son Michael and his wife Alison of Duxbury; his son James and his wife Cheryl of Falmouth; his grandchildren, Thomas and Grace of Duxbury of whom he was extremely proud; his partner, Anne; his sisters, Linda and Gail; his brother, Thomas; his sister-in-law, Jaquelyn; and many family and friends who will miss his caring and kind nature. In remembrance of Jim, please consider becoming an organ donor. Services will be held privately.