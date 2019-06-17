|
PHILLIPS, James M. Jr. Of Newton, formerly of Wakefield & Saugus, June 16, 2019. Beloved husband of Eugenia (Cannuli) Phillips. Loving father of Andrea J. Ahearne of Wakefield and Mary N. Johnston & her husband Edward of Newton. Cherished grandfather of Matthew, Jack and Gregory. Former father in law of Michael P. Ahearne. Also survived by relatives & friends. Visiting hours will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE, on Friday, June 21, 2019 from 11:00-1:00PM. Relatives & friends respectfully invited to attend. Burial in Wyoming Cemetery, Melrose. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels, 8 Silsbee St., Lynn, MA 01901. Korean War Air Force Veteran. For directions & to sign online condolence visit
Published in The Boston Globe on June 18, 2019