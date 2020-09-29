1/
JAMES M. REARDON
REARDON, James M. Of Watertown, September 29, 2020. Age 85. Loving father of James J. Reardon & his wife Lisa of Derry, NH and Melanie M. Guarino of Watertown. Beloved grandfather of Giuseppe "Joey" Guarino. Dear brother Ellen McGaffigan, Mary McFarlin, and the late Edward P. Reardon, John J. Reardon, & Theresa A. Crouse. Visiting hours in the MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Home, 270 Main St., WATERTOWN Friday, October 2nd from 4-8 PM. Those over 60 & those with underlying health conditions may visit between 4-5 PM, all others are invited to attend between 5-8 PM. Due to the current precautions surrounding Covid-19, please abide by the social distancing guidelines and wear a mask. Funeral Mass & interment will be held privately. US Army Veteran, Korea. MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald www.macdonaldrockwell.com

Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
