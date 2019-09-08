Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
(781) 334-9966
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Florence Church
47 Butler Ave.
Wakefield, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES ROMANO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES M. ROMANO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JAMES M. ROMANO Obituary
ROMANO, James M. Of Westford, September 7. Beloved husband of Heather F. (Whittier) Romano. Loving father of Manuela E. and Manuel J. Romano, both of Westford. Brother of Joanne Catanzano of Wakefield, Joseph Romano of Burlington, Paula Romano of Medford, and Larry Romano of Medford. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD, on Wednesday at 10 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Florence Church, 47 Butler Ave., Wakefield at 11 a.m. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday 4-8 p.m. For obit/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JAMES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDonald Funeral Home
Download Now