ROMANO, James M. Of Westford, September 7. Beloved husband of Heather F. (Whittier) Romano. Loving father of Manuela E. and Manuel J. Romano, both of Westford. Brother of Joanne Catanzano of Wakefield, Joseph Romano of Burlington, Paula Romano of Medford, and Larry Romano of Medford. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD, on Wednesday at 10 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Florence Church, 47 Butler Ave., Wakefield at 11 a.m. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday 4-8 p.m. For obit/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 9, 2019