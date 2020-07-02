|
SCOTT, James M. (Jim) On June 23, 2020 at the age of 86, Jim Scott passed peacefully from complications of heart disease surrounded by his loving wife of 45 years, Jackie Jenkins-Scott, and his children Amal (Rasheeda) Scott and Amber (Mark) Eley. He was preceded in death by: parents Rosa Nell and Wilfred James Scott; brothers Wilfred, Jr., Robert, Raymond, Roger, Lawrence; sisters Rosemary, Grace, Winifred, Elizabeth; and daughters Megan and Maura. He is survived by: brothers Richard (Helene), David (Judi), Bradley (Susie); sister Mary Ruth (Cookie); a host of nieces and nephews, including Ken and Rob Adamson and godson David Scott, Jr., and great-nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be planned for a time when people can safely gather. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a fund which will be established to support charities in Jim's beloved Ghana. Jim was a wonderful husband and father, quite a character, and will be deeply missed. Late U.S. Army Veteran, Korea. Online guestbook at brownandhickey.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 12, 2020