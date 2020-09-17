SCUTELLARO, James M. Age 68, of Wakefield, formerly of Billerica, September 14, 2020. Beloved son of the late Louis J. and Mildred (DeBlasio) Scutellaro. Devoted and cherished brother of Catherine Paolillo and her husband Joseph of Wakefield. Further survived by many cousins, relatives, and close friends whom he loved dearly. Family and friends are respectfully invited to gather for Calling Hours at the Dello Russo Family Funeral Home, 374 Main St., WILMINGTON, Tuesday from 4 to 8 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday, September 23rd, at St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield, at 10 a.m. (please meet directly at church). All attending must wear a face covering and adhere to strict social distancing protocols. It has been requested that, in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in James' memory to Ally Cats Allies, the nation's leading cat advocacy organization, improving the lives of cats and kittens at www.alleycatallies.org
For complete obituary and to leave and online message of condolence, please visitwww.dellorusso.net
Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Wilmington - Medford - Woburn