SYNAN, James M. Of Somerville, July 6, 2019. Beloved husband of 58 years to Barbara (Whalen) Synan. Devoted father of James Synan and his wife Colleen of Leland, NC, Denise Synan of Wakefield and Michael Synan and his wife Donna of Wakefield. Cherished grandfather of Timothy and his wife Jessie, Kerry, Christopher and Jennifer and great-grandfather of Atticus and Faith. Dear brother of Thomas Synan and his wife Linda of Quincy, the late John Synan and his surviving wife Susan of Tewksbury and the late Daniel Synan and his surviving wife Betty of Seabrook, NH. Also survived by many brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. Calling Hours will be held in St. Ann Church, 399 Medford St., Somerville, on Wednesday from 4pm -7pm. Relatives and friends invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Ann Church on Thursday at 11am. Interment St. Patrick Cemetery, Stoneham. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to The Cancer Center at Tufts Medical Center Hospital, 800 Washington Street, Box 231, Boston, MA 02111. James served honorably in the US Army during the Korean Conflict and was a retired manager for the US Postal Service. For more information please visit www.dohertyfuneralservice.com George L. Doherty Funeral Service Somerville, MA Published in The Boston Globe on July 9, 2019