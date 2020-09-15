1/
JAMES M. "JIMMY" TREMENTOZZI
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JAMES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TREMENTOZZI, James M. "Jimmy" Of West Roxbury, passed on September 14, 2020. Devoted son of the late Salvatore and Anna (Coluccino) Trementozzi. Cherished brother of Karin Garibaldi of West Roxbury and the late Ann Marie Trementozzi-Ware. Dear brother-in-law of Robert P. Ware. Loving uncle of Sarah Garibaldi and Lisa Kelly and her husband Sean. Great-uncle of Olivia, Giuliana and Michael. Jimmy is also survived by his many friends and dedicated caretakers at his Walnut Place Home. Jimmy's Funeral Mass and Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jimmy's memory may be made to The Special Olympics of Massachusetts, 512 Forest Street, Marlborough, MA 02752 or at specialolympics.org For directions and guestbook, please visit gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-8600
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved