TREMENTOZZI, James M. "Jimmy" Of West Roxbury, passed on September 14, 2020. Devoted son of the late Salvatore and Anna (Coluccino) Trementozzi. Cherished brother of Karin Garibaldi of West Roxbury and the late Ann Marie Trementozzi-Ware. Dear brother-in-law of Robert P. Ware. Loving uncle of Sarah Garibaldi and Lisa Kelly and her husband Sean. Great-uncle of Olivia, Giuliana and Michael. Jimmy is also survived by his many friends and dedicated caretakers at his Walnut Place Home. Jimmy's Funeral Mass and Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jimmy's memory may be made to The Special Olympics
of Massachusetts, 512 Forest Street, Marlborough, MA 02752 or at specialolympics.org
