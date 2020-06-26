|
|
VENTULLO, James M. Of Saugus, age 85, June 25th. Husband of the late Theresa R. (Quasarano) Ventullo. Loving father of Cheryl Gravallese & her husband Steven of Middleton. Cherished grandfather of Christopher & Robert. Brother of the late Nicholas, Thomas & Robert Ventullo and Carol Derousi. Late US Army vet. Relatives & friends are invited to attend a Visitation on Tuesday, from 8:45 to 9:15 a.m., in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS. Due to the regulations of the state, Funeral Services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to the at giving.caredimensions.org For directions & condolences, www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 28, 2020