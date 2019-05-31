WARREN, James M. It is with great sadness that the family of James Michael Warren of Stoneham and Naples, Florida announce his passing. He passed away at the age of 85 on May 30th at MGH. "Jim" is the beloved husband of Phyllis (Carr) Warren with whom he shared 59 years of marriage. He is the dear dad of Joan McDermott and her husband John, Mary Jane Warren, Jim, Jr., and his wife Stephanie Warren, Filis Warren, Cristine Warren Linn, and Laurie Cheetham and her husband Christopher. Jim is a loving "papa" to Alaina and Michael Warren, Jamie and Erin McDermott, Lauren, Aiden, and the late Ashley Linn, Matthew, Morgan, and Braydon Cheetham. Jim is the brother of Eileen and her husband F. Meade Reynolds, the late Daniel Warren, Michael Warren, and Paul Warren. He is the brother-in-law of Joan Smith. Uncle "Shamus" is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Jim grew up in Somerville, the son of Eileen (Sheehan) Warren of County Kerry and Michael Joseph Warren of County Cork. He was extremely proud of his Irish heritage and the fact that in 1938, his dad opened the Shamrock Caf?, the first Irish pub in Inman Square, Cambridge. He attended St. Joseph's Grammar School in Somerville and St. John's High School in Cambridge. After graduating from St. John's, Jim served in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict as a radio communicator. Following his service to his country, he began a career of 40 years with New England Telephone Company, retiring as an engineer. Following Jim's retirement from "Ma Bell" he and Phyl spent several years enjoying family and friends while summering in Stoneham and wintering in Naples, Florida. Sadly, Jim was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease several years ago. He was cared for by his devoted wife, "Phyl" for ten years after his diagnosis and then spent the last 2 years at the Chelsea Soldier's Home where his needs were met by the kind, nurturing staff of 1 West in the Quigley Building. Funeral from the Barile Family Funeral Home, 482 Main St. (Rt. 28), STONEHAM, Monday, June 3rd, 2019, at 9 am followed by a Funeral Mass Celebrating James Eternal Life in St. Patrick's Church, 71 Central St., Stoneham, at 10 am. Family and friends are kindly invited to gather and share memories with the family on Sunday, from 4 pm to 8 pm in the funeral home. Parking attendants and elevator available. Memorial donations in Jim's name may be made to the Chelsea Soldier's Home Recreation Department, 91 Crest Ave., Chelsea, MA 02150. For directions or to send a memorial condolence barilefuneral.com or facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome Barile Family Funeral Home



Celebrating Life-Sharing Memories Published in The Boston Globe from June 1 to June 2, 2019