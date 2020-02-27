Boston Globe Obituaries
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
(781) 272-0050
Graveside service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
12:30 PM
Chestnut Hill Cemetery
Bedford St.
Burlington, MA
View Map
JAMES "JIMMY" MAGUIRE

MAGUIRE, James "Jimmy" Peacefully, of Burlington, Feb. 25. Loving son of Dorothy "Stina" (Norden) of Burlington and the late John C. Maguire. Brother of John, Jr. & his late wife Mary of Burlington, Steven & his wife Irena of Billerica, Leo of Billerica, Ellen Power & her husband James of Billerica and the late Neil. Proud uncle of John, III, Ryan, Shannon, Nicole Maguire, Michelle Hamilton, James & Gwendolyn Power. Great-uncle of Harlee, John, IV, Lucy Jeanne, & Justin Maguire and Sophia Hamilton. Graveside Services will be held at Chestnut Hill Cemetery, Bedford St., Burlington on Monday, March 2 at 12:30 p.m. Relatives & friends respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jimmy's name made be made to the MSPCA – Angell, 350 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130 www.mspca.org Arrangements under the direction of the Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home, BURLINGTON. For directions, obituary & online guestbook, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 28, 2020
