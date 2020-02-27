|
|
MAGUIRE, James "Jimmy" Peacefully, of Burlington, Feb. 25. Loving son of Dorothy "Stina" (Norden) of Burlington and the late John C. Maguire. Brother of John, Jr. & his late wife Mary of Burlington, Steven & his wife Irena of Billerica, Leo of Billerica, Ellen Power & her husband James of Billerica and the late Neil. Proud uncle of John, III, Ryan, Shannon, Nicole Maguire, Michelle Hamilton, James & Gwendolyn Power. Great-uncle of Harlee, John, IV, Lucy Jeanne, & Justin Maguire and Sophia Hamilton. Graveside Services will be held at Chestnut Hill Cemetery, Bedford St., Burlington on Monday, March 2 at 12:30 p.m. Relatives & friends respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jimmy's name made be made to the MSPCA – Angell, 350 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130 www.mspca.org Arrangements under the direction of the Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home, BURLINGTON. For directions, obituary & online guestbook, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 28, 2020