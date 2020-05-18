|
MARCHESE, James Jr. "Jay" Of Burlington, May 15. Beloved husband of Patricia "Tricia" (Wagner). Loving father of Trish McCoy & her husband Matt of Cumberland, RI and Nicole Margeson & her husband Andrew of Burlington. Proud grandfather of Ailey, Jules, Brynn & Nora McCoy and Andrew "A. J." Margeson. Loving son of Dorothy Marchese & the late James of Burlington. Brother of Stephen & his wife Jacqueline of Burlington, Daniel & his wife Marjorie of MN and Paul & his wife Joan of NH. Funeral Services will be private. Memorials in Jay's name may be made to the Carin MacLean Foundation, 18 Richard Banna Way, Seekonk, MA 02771-5343 www.carinmacleanfoundation.org For obituary, online guestbook and memorial video, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on May 19, 2020