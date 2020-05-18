Boston Globe Obituaries
JAMES "JAY" MARCHESE Jr.

JAMES "JAY" MARCHESE Jr. Obituary
MARCHESE, James Jr. "Jay" Of Burlington, May 15. Beloved husband of Patricia "Tricia" (Wagner). Loving father of Trish McCoy & her husband Matt of Cumberland, RI and Nicole Margeson & her husband Andrew of Burlington. Proud grandfather of Ailey, Jules, Brynn & Nora McCoy and Andrew "A. J." Margeson. Loving son of Dorothy Marchese & the late James of Burlington. Brother of Stephen & his wife Jacqueline of Burlington, Daniel & his wife Marjorie of MN and Paul & his wife Joan of NH. Funeral Services will be private. Memorials in Jay's name may be made to the Carin MacLean Foundation, 18 Richard Banna Way, Seekonk, MA 02771-5343 www.carinmacleanfoundation.org For obituary, online guestbook and memorial video, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on May 19, 2020
