BROGAN, James Matthew Of Fort Lauderdale, FL and Upper Makefield, PA, died Saturday, August 8, 2020 of complications from the Coronavirus at Holy Cross Hospital, Fort Lauderdale, FL. We feel thankful a family member was right there with him, holding his hand as he passed; Jimmy was not alone and felt our love as he left this world for the next.
He was born in Philadelphia, PA on September 21, 1946 to the late, Mary Graham Brogan, formerly of Marshfield, MA, and to the late Dr. John J. Brogan, MD, formerly of Philadelphia, PA.
Jimmy is survived by his brother Buck Brogan and his wife Brenda, Kevin Brogan and his family, his sister Mary Anne Brogan and her husband Richard Bono, and is beloved "adopted children," Kyle Bono, Courtney Bono, Colin Bono and Casey Bono, as well as his sister Midge Brogan and her husband Dixon Brown, and his beloved nephew Graham Brogan-Brown. He was survived by his late brother Thomas Brogan and family. Jimmy also left behind many family and friends from around the world who loved and admired him.
Jimmy treasured life and enjoyed it to the fullest. He traveled the world, from Antarctica to the Arctic and in-between, still wanting to explore the sights unseen. He lived life with no regrets.
As well as traveling, he enjoyed his dogs, (Holly and Tango), had a passion for skiing, trains, boats, cars (his interests were too many to mention), and socializing with family and friends.
He started working at age 16 at Blakely Lumber in PA and just retired from BroMedicon, Inc., an Intraoperative Neurophysiological Monitoring Service company.
James founded BroMedicon in the early 90's to improve patient safety during various surgical procedures. His was the first IOM company in the U.S. to attain the Joint Commission Accreditation and consequently set standards for all other IOM companies to follow.
Because of the seriousness of the Covid-19 pandemic, his family chooses to forgo a formal Funeral at this point and will plan a virtual "Irish Wake" at a future date. In lieu flowers, we are asking for donations of any pictures one may have of James via email to [email protected] with, or in addition to, any short stories about him, as we plan to print up copies as a memorial to his life and give them out to friends and family.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 16, 2020