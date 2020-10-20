JAMES MCDONALD

McDONALD, James Of Hyde Park and Lakeville, passed peacefully on October 19 at the age of 59.Beloved husband of Joyce (Murphy) of 29 years. Devoted father of Patrick McDonald of Grafton and Josephine McDonald of Lakeville. Cherished brother of Larry McDonald and Cindy Bealieu of Randolph, Linda Szerszunowicz of Chelmsford, Joan Coffran and her husband, Frank, of Marshfield. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and friends. Visiting hours will be held Monday morning from 9-10:30 at the Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home, 22 Oak St., HYDE PARK. Relatives and friends invited. Please wear a mask and respect social distancing. Funeral services and interment private at family's request. James was a former Teamster Local #379. For directions and guestbook, please visit, thomasfuneralhomes.com
