GARVEY, James Michael "Mike" Of West Newbury, passed away on November 20, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. Husband of Susan Dunnett Garvey. Son of the late James Michael Garvey and the late Rosemary White Garvey of Lawrence, MA. Father of Jane Margaret Brancato-Yurkus and her husband Jefferson of Groveland, MA, and James Michael Garvey of Newton, NH. Brother of the late Deborah Garvey of Lawrence, MA and sisters Ruth Garvey and husband Jeffrey Trencher of Cambridge, MA, and Carole Garvey-Duffy and husband Richard Duffy of Salem, NH. Grandfather to Isabella Rose Brancato and Gabriella Elizabeth Brancato of Groveland, MA. Services to be private with a Celebration of Life planned in 2021. Donations are welcomed and can be sent online to www.caredimensions.org
or mailed to: Care Dimensions
, 75 Sylvan Street, Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923. To leave online condolences, please visit www.contefuneralhomes.com View the online memorial for James Michael "Mike" GARVEY