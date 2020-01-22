|
McCARTHY, James Michael A lifelong Dorchester, Savin Hill, resident, died January 19, 2020. Beloved son of the late John E. and Mary Alice (Doherty) McCarthy. Loving brother of Ann E. and her husband Jack Doyle of South Boston, Peter J. Whitaker of Dorchester, John E. McCarthy, Jr. of East Boston, Catherine M. Casey and her late husband Daniel of California, Kelly P. McCarthy of Braintree, and the late Charles E. Whitaker. Jim is survived by several nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, and cousins. Family and friends will honor Jim's life by gathering for Visiting Hours in the Murphy Funeral Home, 1020 Dorchester Ave., DORCHESTER on Thursday, January 30th, from 4-7 P.M. A private Burial will take place with his parents in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Jim was a longtime employee of Star Market in Brighton. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.jmurphyfh.com Funeral Home handicapped accessible with ample parking.
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 23, 2020