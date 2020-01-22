Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
James A. Murphy & Son Funeral Home
1020 Dorchester Ave
Dorchester, MA 02125
617-265-9840
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Murphy Funeral Home
1020 Dorchester Avenue
Dorchester, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES MCCARTHY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES MICHAEL MCCARTHY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JAMES MICHAEL MCCARTHY Obituary
McCARTHY, James Michael A lifelong Dorchester, Savin Hill, resident, died January 19, 2020. Beloved son of the late John E. and Mary Alice (Doherty) McCarthy. Loving brother of Ann E. and her husband Jack Doyle of South Boston, Peter J. Whitaker of Dorchester, John E. McCarthy, Jr. of East Boston, Catherine M. Casey and her late husband Daniel of California, Kelly P. McCarthy of Braintree, and the late Charles E. Whitaker. Jim is survived by several nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, and cousins. Family and friends will honor Jim's life by gathering for Visiting Hours in the Murphy Funeral Home, 1020 Dorchester Ave., DORCHESTER on Thursday, January 30th, from 4-7 P.M. A private Burial will take place with his parents in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Jim was a longtime employee of Star Market in Brighton. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.jmurphyfh.com Funeral Home handicapped accessible with ample parking.

View the online memorial for James Michael McCARTHY
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JAMES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of James A. Murphy & Son Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -