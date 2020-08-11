|
|
PFEIFFER, James Age 55, a popular member of Boston's West End community passed away Sunday, August 9. He was the son of the late Norman Otto and Paulette Anna (Henderson) Pfeiffer. He leaves behind his longtime companion of twenty four years, Thomas Maguire. James, also known as Mr. Toes amazed everyone who ever met him with his unique talents and no one who ever met James, even once, never forgot him.
James was born without arms in Philadelphia in 1965 and has resided in Boston since late 1995. Almost every day of his life, someone who had never met James witnessed him using his feet to eat linguini, drink wine or smoke a cigarette. That improbable scene astonished everyone. So James's greatest gift to the world is that almost every day of his life he brightened a stranger's day. Very few people can say that.
Some accomplishments from James's youth were: obtaining a legal driver's license and driving his own car despite the fact that his first drive was at the age of 13, until the police caught him. He also conquered snow skiing and took several scuba trips. Jimmy was known both in his youth and even in his later years to spin a good tale or two. He was fortunate to have seen a good part of the world thru his travels. Through his actions he also taught all of us how to look at him not as a handicapped person but rather what an accomplished man he was.
James formerly was an active member of The West End Civic Association and for one year president of the organization. James also formerly volunteered at AIDS Action for several years. When younger, James completed The Jimmy Fund walk from Hopkinton to Boston a few times.
Besides Tom, James leaves family in the Warminster, PA area: 2 brothers, Norman Pfeiffer and his wife Michelle and Mark Pfeiffer and his wife Heidi, nieces Katrina Katzman and her husband and Michael, Annelies Wood and her husband Gary, nephews Mark Pfeiffer and his wife Nicole, Norm Pfeiffer and his wife Caitlin and Dan Pfeiffer and his wife and Maria. J. S. Waterman-Langone Chapel, 580 Commercial Street, Boston, MA 02109 is entrusted with his arrangements. To view James' Everlasting Memorial video tribute or to leave an online condolence, please visit https://urldefense.com/v3/__http://www.watermanboston.com__;!!BspMT6SJLSDJ!eGX8eH5Sg24d3Vx5l0q1P4EA4s9ULeolVH7dRrJiAldB9FAvxM8ZXBRcnlqNvOCNkA$
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 12, 2020