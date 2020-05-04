|
SULLIVAN, James Michael Age 86, of Zephyrhills, Florida, formerly a longtime resident of Waltham, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully on April 14, 2020 following a short illness. James was the son of Irish immigrants, the late James and Bridie (Callahan) Sullivan. He was born in Boston on August 15, 1933. He was a graduate of Watertown High School. He served in the United States Army before furthering his education at Leslie University. He met his wife Helen and they married in 1960. They lived in Watertown for a few years before settling in Waltham. Jim was the beloved husband of the late Helen (Ellis). He was predeceased by his daughter Mary Elizabeth Sullivan, and his son James M. Sullivan, Jr. He is survived by his children Catherine McCassie and her husband William of Waltham, Michael J. Sullivan of Brighton, Ann M. Cloutier and her husband Denis of Falmouth, Massachusetts and Kevin Sullivan and his wife Christine of Waltham. He was the brother of the late Richard Sullivan and his wife Janet, Leo Sullivan and his wife Janice, Donald Sullivan and his wife Susan. He was Grampy to Amanda, Ryan, Justin and Devin McCassie, Erin and Shannon Sullivan, Brendan, Jonathan and James Cloutier and Thomas and Joseph Sullivan. Jim was fortunate to have formed a loving relationship with Phyllis Moore for twelve years prior to his death. They resided in Zephyrhills, Florida, surrounded by many friends at Forest Lake Estates. Phyllis and Jim were members of St. Joseph's Church in Zephyrhills. Phyllis was devoted, caring for Jim throughout his illness until his passing. A Celebration of Jim's Life will take place in the fall and will be announced through social media. Contributions in Jim's memory may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 38710 5th Ave., Zephryhills, FL 33542.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 6, 2020